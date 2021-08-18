CentraCare to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations for All Employees

ST. CLOUD -- Central Minnesota's largest health care system has announced they will be the latest to require employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

In a letter to employees and clinical partners, CentraCare says it will require all employees and clinicians to receive their first vaccination by November 1st and their second shot by December 15th.

CentraCare says there are some established medical reasons and deeply held religious beliefs that preclude vaccination and they will be providing more details and information on any questions in the coming days.

We did not come to this decision lightly. We understand this decision will be welcomed enthusiastically by many, and less by some. We have listened carefully to all perspectives. We believe the decision to require vaccination best serves the collective good of our staff and community.

CentraCare consists of eight hospitals, including St. Cloud Hospital, more than 30 clinics, 11 senior housing facilities, and eight long-term care facilities.

Last week, hundreds of people gathered in Hester Park in St. Cloud for a Minnesota Medical Freedom Rally voicing their support for their right to choose whether to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

