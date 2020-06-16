On This Day: 2014 Cathedral Baseball Wins State In Dramatic Fashion [AUDIO]

The 2014 Cathedral Crusaders needed every allotted out to win the 13th baseball state championship in school history. CHS defeated Fairmont 5-4 at a rainy Target Field on this day in 2014.

After cruising past Blake and Glencoe-Silver Lake by a combined 11-1 score at Dick Putz Field, the Crusaders found themselves trailing 4-1 heading into the seventh inning of the title game at Target Field.

Josh Thyen's double made the score 4-2, but a groundout meant the Crusaders were down to their last out. Brady Yoerg walked to put the tying run on base, then Steven Neutzling's triple down the first base line scored both runners and tied the game.

Cathedral's Jeff Fasching then hit a routine grounder to short, but in the rainy conditions the ball was thrown away, allowing Neutzling to score the go-ahead run.

Dominic Austing pitched three scoreless innings to close out the game and earn the win on the mound for CHS. Neutzling finished 2-4 with two runs batted in.

NEUTZLING'S BIG HIT:

FASCHING'S GAME-WINNER: