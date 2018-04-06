Nuggets Nip Wolves In Playoff Positioning Battle

The Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 100-96 in a critical game for playoff positioning. The Wolves fall to 44-35 on the season and are now tied with Denver for the eighth and final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 26 points while also pulling down 13 rebounds, but fouled out of the game with just under two minutes left. Taj Gibson added 17 points and 14 rebounds for Minnesota in the loss.

Andrew Wiggins was a non-factor for the Wolves, scoring just nine points on 4-12 shooting. Jamal Murray led the Nuggets with 22 points.

The Timberwolves will try to bounce back Friday night with a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. Tip-off is slated for 9:30 on AM 1390 KXSS.

After the game with the Lakers, the Wolves will host the Grizzlies Monday night and Nuggets Wednesday to wrap up the regular season.