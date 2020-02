The Denver Nuggets held the Timberwolves at arm's length in a 107-100 win Monday night at Target Center. The Wolves are now 15-28 on the season and have lost six straight games.

Minnesota got 28 points and eight rebounds from Karl-Anthony Towns, while Andrew Wiggins added 15. Michael Porter, Jr led Denver with 20 points.

The Timberwolves will look to snap the skid when they take on the Bulls in Chicago Wednesday night. The game can be heard on WJON.