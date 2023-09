Apollo High School cut the ribbon on its $2 million stadium renovation on Friday night before its homecoming football game against Foley. The Eagles ended up losing the game itself 33-7.

The renovations include a turf field, resurfaced track, revamped pathway lighting and a new scoreboard.

Check out these photos courtesy of Jason Soria (unless noted).

