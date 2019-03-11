No Towns, No Wiggins, No Problem As Wolves Top Knicks

The Minnesota Timberwolves beat the New York Knicks 103-92 Sunday night at Target Center for their second straight win. The Wolves were missing Karl-Anthony Towns and Andrew Wiggins due to injury.

Taj Gibson led Minnesota with 25 points, while Jeff Teague added 20 points and ten assists in the win. Rookie Keita Bates-Diop got a rare start for the Wolves and took advantage with 18 points.

The Timberwolves have now won back-to-back games, but still trail the Los Angeles Clippers by six games for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference. Minnesota will play at Denver Tuesday night.