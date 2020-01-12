No. 7 SJU Cruises by No. 5 St. Thomas

The St. John's University basketball team took down the University of St. Thomas in a top-ten showdown on the road on Saturday.

Going into the game both teams were 11-1 overall and 7-0 in the conference. SJU built up an early lead in the opening minutes of the game that led to a dominant 43-27 edge at the break

St. Thomas rallied in the second half of play, scoring 43 points, but not overcoming their early deficit. The Johnnies won it 87-70.

Zach Hanson led the team in scoring with 20 points. Jubie Alade put up 18, Lucas Walford tallied 16, and Sean Ryan added 14.

The Johnnies improve to 12-1 and 8-0 MIAC. On Wednesday they will host St. Mary's University. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.