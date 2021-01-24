No. 2 Northern State Tops St. Cloud State 81-72

ST. CLOUD -- The No. 2 ranked Northern State University Wolves topped the St. Cloud State University men's basketball team on Saturday to complete the weekend sweep.

The scoreboard stayed close through the opening minutes of the first half. After six lead changes, the Wolves build up a lead for themselves. The Huskies trailed by as many as ten before closing the gap to 43-38 at the break.

NSU held onto the lead through 10 and a half minutes of the second frame. SCSU's run was short-lived and once the Wolves retook the lead 59-58 with just under eight minutes to play, they never looked back. The Huskies lost it 81-72.

NSU had three players finish with 20 or more points. Mason Stark led all scorers with 22 for the Wolves.

Josh Tomasi led the way for St. Cloud with 16 points and eight rebounds. Ryan Bagley tallied 15 points, 10 assists, five rebounds, and two steals. Caleb Donaldson added 15 points and five rebounds.

The Huskies fall to 3-5. On Friday they will travel to Moorhead to take on the MSU Dragons. Tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.