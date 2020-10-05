NFL Recap- Week Four [PODCAST]

Four weeks have already passed in the 2020 NFL season. Despite a couple of scares with the Titans and Patriots, only one game has been moved out of its scheduled week due to COVID-19.

The Vikings were among the teams on COVID watch in Week four after playing against the sidelined Tennessee Titans. However, the Vikings pushed those distractions aside and beat the Texans in Houston for their first win of the season.

Meanwhile, no one seems to want to win the NFC East, the NFC playoff picture seems very top-heavy, the Colts may have been underrated before/after the game against Minnesota and Green Bay will have to take on the Atlanta Falcons without Davante Adams Monday night.