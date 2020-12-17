NFL Picks Week 15

The NFL regular season is coming to a close, which means it's time for that magical time of year where you guess which teams are actively even trying to win.

This week's games include a Thursday night game between Las Vegas and the LA Chargers (7:15, AM 1390), a pair of Saturday games (Buffalo @ Denver 3:30, WJON and Carolina @ Green Bay (7:15, WJON)), and the Vikings hosting the Bears at noon on Sunday (12 PM, WJON).

Lee, Alex and Dave make their predictions on the podcast below.