The St. Cloud Icebreakers named Tony Holcomb their new head coach on Monday. Holcomb replaces Mark Chamernick, who is leaving for a job in Warroad.

In the podcast, Holcomb talks about how familiar he is with St. Cloud, how much he knows about the current Icebreakers roster, his coaching philosophies and the growth of girls hockey in Minnesota over his 20 years of coaching.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.