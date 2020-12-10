NCHC Scores, Schedule- Thursday

The St. Cloud State men's hockey team took its first loss of the season Wednesday, falling 2-1 to Western Michigan in Omaha, Nebraska. The Huskies are now 3-1 on the season.

Nick Perbix scored the Huskies' lone goal late in the third period to prevent the shutout. SCSU goalie David Hrenak made 30 saves on 32 shots in net.

The Huskies will battle #1 North Dakota Saturday evening in Omaha. Puck drop is set for 4:05 p.m. on The River 96.7 FM.

ELSEWHERE:

Omaha 6, Colorado College 1

THURSDAY

Denver vs Miami 3:35 PM

North Dakota vs UMD 7:35 PM