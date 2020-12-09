NCHC Scores And Schedule

The University of Minnesota-Duluth Bulldogs maintained their perfect record with a 4-2 win over Miami University Tuesday night in Omaha. The Bulldogs, ranked #3 in the country, are now 5-0 on the season.

ELSEWHERE:

#4 Denver 3, #1 North Dakota 2

Western Michigan 3, Colorado College 3

WEDNESDAY:

The #13 St. Cloud State Huskies (3-0) will take on unranked Western Michigan (0-3-1) at 3:35. The game can be heard on The River 96.7 FM, with pregame coverage beginning at 3:05 p.m.

Omaha vs Colorado College 7:35 PM

THURSDAY:

Denver vs Miami 3:35 PM

North Dakota vs Minnesota-Duluth 7:35 PM