Morneau Elected Into Twins Hall of Fame

The Minnesota Twins announced Friday that Justin Morneau will be inducted into the team's Hall of Fame this summer at Target Field.

Morneau played for the Twins from 2003-2013 before being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Morneau also spent two seasons with the Colorado Rockies before ending his career as a member of the Chicago White Sox in 2016.

Morneau hit .278 during his career in Minnesota with 221 home runs and 860 runs batted in. He was the American League MVP in 2006 and won the Home Run Derby in 2008 at Yankee Stadium.

Morneau currently provides color commentary for the Twins on Fox Sports North.