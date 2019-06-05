Moondogs Complete Comback Against Rox

Mankato -- Saint Cloud couldn't stop the comback from Mankato, loosing 6-4 at Franklin Rogers Park.

Saint Cloud started off strong on a wild pitch in the top of the third that would make the score 1-0. Saint Cloud would add on with an RBI single from Jordan Barth to make the score 3-0.

Saint Cloud would hold on to a 3-0 lead thanks to a great pitching performance by Ryan Swanson who had a no hitter until the bottom of the 7th inning. Mankato would play spoiler when their offense exploded in the bottom of the 8th by scoring six runs to make the score 6-3. Saint Cloud would make it interesting in the top of the 9th by pushing a run across to make it 6-4.

The Rox, who are now 3-6, will travel back to Joe Faber Field to play the Mankato Moondogs Thursday. You can hear that game on 1390 Granite City Sports. Pre-game show starts at 6:35 p.m.