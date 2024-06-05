Central MN Baseball Playoff Update

GRANITE CITY SPORTS HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL SECTION TOURNAMENT RESULTS

SECTION 8AAA

LITTLE FALLS FLYERS 10 ROCORI SPARTANS 5

The Flyers defeated their section rivals the Spartans, they out hit them eight to seven. The Flyers collected a home run and a double and they were aided by nine walks and some Spartan mis-plays. The Flyers starting pitcher was Carter Gwost, he threw one inning, he gave up one hit four runs, five walks and he recorded one strikeout. Peter Kopick threw six innings in relief to earn the win. He gave up six hits, one run, two walks and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Flyers offense was led by Garrett Lindberg, he went 2-for-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Carter Gwost went 1-for-2 with a home run for two RBIs, with a shot off the score board in left field. He earned three walks and he scored a pair of runs. Jake Dahlberg went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he earned a walk and Alex Thoma earned a walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored run. Joey Welinski went 1-for3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Izaak Kalis scored a run. Charle Smieja went 1-for-3 and he scored a run, Braxten Santala went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a pair of runs and Carter Oothoudt earned a walk he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Jake Stalboerger, he threw 3 1/3 innings, he gave up three hits, four runs, six walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Hunter Fuchs threw 1 2/3 innings, he gave up four hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Jack Boos threw one inning, he gave up one hit, two runs, two walks and he recorded one strikeout.

The Spartans offense was led by Caleb Maddox, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and Kaden Rausch went 1-for-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Tyler Prom went 2-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run and Jack Boos earned a walk and Max Fredin earned a walk and he scored a run. Hunter Fuchs went 1-for-2, he earned a walk and a stolen base, Jared Laudenbach went 1-for-3, he earned a walk and he scored a run, Jake Stalboerger earned a walk and Jace Griffin earned a walk.

PIERZ PIONEERS vs. CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

(Wednesday JUNE 5th/4:30/Dick Putz)

WINNER vs. LITTLE FALLS FLYERS (7:00 @ Dick PUTZ)

SECTION 6A

Wednesday (@ Clarissa) @ 1:00 (Suspended in the first inning)

BElGRADE-BROOTEN-ELROSA JAGUARS vs. PARKERS PRAIRIE PANTHERS

SECTION 8AAAA

MOORHEAD SPUDS vs. ST. CLOUD CRUSH

(Wednesday June 4th/4:30 Cold Spring)

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM vs. ELK RIVER ELKS

(Wednesday June 5th/2:00 Sartell)