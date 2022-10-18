Monday’s High School Sports Results/Tuesday’s Schedule
Volleyball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 3, Moorhead 1
Holdingford 3, Upsala 0
Osakis 3, Pierz 0
Tuesday's Schedule
Volleyball:
Tech at Rocori
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Apollo at Detroit Lakes
Cathedral at Albany
Boys Soccer:
Section 8A Final
Cathedral vs. Fergus Falls, 5:30pm @ Sauk Centre
Section 8AA Semifinals
Rocori at Apollo
Tech at Alexandria
Girls Soccer:
Section 8AAA Final
STMA at Sartell-St. Stephen, 4pm
Section 8A Final
Cathedral vs. Hillcrest Lutheran Academy, 7:30pm @ Sauk Centre
Boys and Girls Cross Country:
Granite Ridge Conference Championships @ Little Falls at 3:30
Girls Swimming/Diving:
Sauk Centre at Cathedral/St. John's Prep
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Apollo
Rocori at Tech