Mischke: Prep Baseball Summaries

I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Tigers, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm, Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres and St. Cloud Apollo Eagles of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs and Holdingford Huskers of the Central Mn. Conference.

SECTION 8AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

SARTELL SABRES 8 ROCORI SPARTANS 2

(Thursday June10th @ MAC)

The Sabres defeated their CLC and Region rivals the Spartans, backed by thirteen hits, including five doubles. The Sabres starting pitcher Tyler Phelps Hemmesch threw a complete game to earn the win and to punch their ticket to the state tournament.

The Sabres offense was led by Steven Brinkerhoff, he went 3-for-4 with a double for an RBI and he scored a run. Jacob Merrill went 2-for-4 with a double or an RBI and he scored a run. Austin Henrichs went 3-for-3 with a double for an RBI, he had two stolen bases and he scored a run. Charlie Kent went1-for-4 for an RBI and he scored a run. Kalen Lewis went 1-for-4 for an RBI, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-for-3 with a double for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jack Greenlun went 1-for-2 with a double and he was hit twice by a pitch. Blake Haus went 1-for-4, courtesy runner Andrew Ambrosier scored two runs and Carson Gross had a stolen base.

The Spartans starting pitcher was Conner Clark, he threw three innings, he gave up seven hits, five runs and he recorded one strikeout. Nick Howen threw 1 2/3 inning in relief, he gave up five hits and three runs. Cole Fuchs threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he gave up one hit.

The Spartans offense was led by Brady Linn, he went 1-for-2 with a home run and he earned a walk. Connor Clark went 1-for-3 with a double for an RBI and Jayden Phillip earned a walk and he scored a run. Tanner Rausch and Cam Miller both went 1-for-3 and Jack Spanier earned a walk.

SECTION 5AAA CHAMPIONSHIP

SAUK RAPIDS-RICE STORM 7 ST. FRANCIS SAINTS 4

(Thursday June 10th @ MAC)

The Storm defeated their 5AAA rivals the Saints, backed by nine hits, including a triple and a double. The Storm put up six big runs in the fifth inning and played errorless defense. Their starting pitcher Alex Harren threw 5 2/3 innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, two runs, five walks and recorded four strikeouts. Landon Lunser threw 1 1/3 inning in relief to earn the save, he gave up four hits, two runs and recorded two strikeouts.

The Storms offense was led by by Dominic Mathies, he went 1-for-2 for two RBIs, he earned a walk and he scored two runs. Terrance Moody went 1-for-3 with a triple for an RBI, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Andrew Harren went 1-for-3 for an RBI and he scored a run. Luke Pakkala went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run and Conner Hemker went 1-for-2 and he was hit by a pitch. Ben Rothstein went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Caleb Nesser had a stolen base and he scored a run. Jeff Solorz and Andrew Wollak both went 1-for-4 and Keegan Patterson scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Hunter Engen threw 4 2/3 innings, he gave up nine hits, seven runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts. Parker Leipzig threw 1 1/3 inning in relief, he recorded one strikeout.

The Saints offense was led by Cam Husby, he went 1-for-2 for an RBI and he earned two walks. Parker Leipzig went 1-for-3 for an RBI and Ethan Smith had a sacrifice fly for an RBI. Ethan Roberts went 2-for-3 with a double and he scored a run. Lucas Hess went 1-for-2, he earned two walks and he scored a run and Aaron Smith was credited for an RBI. Corbin Donner earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored a run and Anthony Esboldt went 1-for-1 and he scored a run.

SECTION 6AA CHAMPIONSHIP

ALBANY HUSKIES 6 PIERZ PIONEERS 1

(Thursday June 10th @ Putz)

The Huskies defeated their Granite Ridge Conference and Section 6AA rivals the Pioneers, backed by seven hits, including a pair of home runs. Their starting pitcher Ethan Navratil threw a complete game to earn the win and to help punch the Huskies ticket to the state tournament. He gave up seven hits, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Huskies offense was led by Braeden Eiynck, he went 3-for-4 with a home run for four RBIs. Brady Goebel went 1-for-4 with a home run for two RBIs and he earned a walk. Tanner Arceneau went 2-for-3 and Ethan Navratil went 1-for-3 and he earned a walk. Evan Kalthoff earned a walk and he scored a run and Zach Moritz had a sacrifice. Avery Schmitz and Carter Birr each earned a walk and Caden Sand had a stolen base and he scored a run.

The Pioneers starting pitcher Jeremy Bingesser threw a complete game, he gave up seven hits, six runs, four walks and he recorded eight strikeouts. The Pioneers offense was led by Noah Cekalla, he went 1-for-3 with a double. Chandler Doucette went 2-for-3 and Kamden Happke went 1-for-3. Jonah Prokott went 1-for-3, Jeremy Bingesser and Kyle Welle both earned a walk, Trevor Radunz had a stolen base and Andy Winscher scored a run.

SECTION 3AA CHAMPIONSHIP

ACGC FALCONS 4 PAYNESVILLE BULLDOGS 0

(Thursday June 10th @ Spicer

The Falcons defeated their Central Mn. Conference and Section 3AA rivals the Bulldogs, backed by six hits, including a sixth inning grand slam by Connor Barker. The Falcons starting pitcher Josh Kingery threw a complete game to earn the win. He gave up just two hits and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Falcons offense was led by Connor Barker, he went 1-for-1 with a grand slam for four huge RBIs and he earned a pair of walks. Zach Bagley went 1-for-3 with a double and Logan Straumann went 1-for-2 and he earned a walk. Josh Kingery and Mason Hiltner both went 1-for-3 and Malcolm Ludwig went 1-for-2. Jack Peterson earned a walk and he scored a run, Jaxon Drange and Hunter Bjur both scored a run.

The starting pitcher for the Bulldogs was Bennett Evans, he threw five innings, he gave up six hits, four runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Trent Wendlandt threw one inning in relief, he recorded three strikeouts. Drew Tangen and Eli Nelson both went 1-for-3 for the Bulldogs.