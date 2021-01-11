Minnesota Wild Preview With Kevin Falness [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wild are set to open the season Thursday night when they take on the Kings in Los Angeles. The game can be heard on AM 1240/FM 95.3 WJON with puck drop set for 9 p.m.

Kevin Falness of the Minnesota Wild Radio Network joined WJON's "Hang Up and Listen" Monday to preview the roster, discuss which departing player he will miss the most, the most important player on the Wild's roster, the team's deep prospect pool and more.

"Hang Up and Listen" airs Monday through Friday from 1-2 p.m. on WJON.