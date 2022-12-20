If you're a Vikings fan and have forgotten, the Minnesota Vikings play their second Saturday game in row this weekend. They will kick off at noon against the New York Giants and be at home again. However, it might look like it's an away game with their new uniforms they just revealed ahead of the game.

Get our free mobile app

It was announced a couple of weeks ago that the team was looking to make it a special "Winter Whiteout" game. Which initially my reaction was, does that mean I can't see it at home? What does that mean? It means that they asked any fans coming to the game to wear white Vikings attire rather than the signature purple pride outfits. Truthfully, I can't wait to see what that looks like on Saturday while watching it on TV.

But after it was announced the rumors began that the Vikings would be wearing a unique white helmet for winter whiteout. There was also the question if they'd be wearing white uniforms for a home game, or the traditional purple? Finally those rumors and questions can be put to rest. The Vikes WILL be wearing a special new "Winter White" uniform. It's rare for the Minnesota Vikings to wear white at home.

Get our free mobile app

Image Credit: Minnesota Vikings via Twitter video Image Credit: Minnesota Vikings via Twitter video loading...

They've done it a small handful of times, with the last time back in 2020 and before that it was in 2015. For those wondering on the helmets, that rumor was nothing but that, a rumor. The helmets will be their signature purple.

Image Credit: Minnesota Vikings via Twitter video Image Credit: Minnesota Vikings via Twitter video loading...

All of this was revealed Monday from a photoshoot with the players. As they say they're getting "iced out" and it couldn't be more appropriate and special, see for yourself.

Get our free mobile app



To see the look better, check out the full photoshoot HERE. Though I might be a bit of a tomboy when it comes to my football, I am still girl ALL DAY and even though I won't be at the game you can guarantee I'll be all "iced out" for the game in my best Vikings "Winter Whiteout" Attire and I can't wait. Here's to hoping it isn't so much of "it nearly gave me a heart attack", type game like last week AND it's not an actual blizzard "whiteout" for the game. SKOL!

TACKLE THESE: Check Out the Best Uniforms In Each NFL Team's History