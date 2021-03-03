MIAC Planning For Full Spring Sports Season

The Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC) announced that it will move forward with plans to play a full spring sports schedule in 2021. The conference also provided an update on the 2020 fall sports which were postponed until this spring.

"MIAC membership - including the MIAC Presidents' Council, Athletic Directors' Council, Athletic Trainers, and COVID-19 Working Group - has worked diligently over the past several months to establish guidelines for spring and fall sports. The MIAC is planning for a full spring-sport season, including conference championships for baseball, softball, tennis, golf, and outdoor track and field.

"For postponed fall sports competing in the spring, soccer and volleyball will participate in a condensed schedule, while cross country and football teams will have the autonomy to schedule up to four contests as each institution sees fit. There will not be conference championships for fall sports this spring. MIAC institutions retain the ultimate authority over whether or not to participate in intercollegiate athletics or MIAC schedules this spring," the MIAC said in its release.

Spring sports teams will be required to wear masks during all practices and competitions on MIAC campuses, whether members of the MIAC or non-conference teams in town. However, MIAC teams out of state will be allowed to follow local guidelines when playing on the road.

No spectators are permitted in any indoor MIAC events, but each MIAC school will be able to create its own policy regarding attendance for outdoor events, in accordance with the Minnesota Department of Health's protocols.

Teams may begin competing as soon as Friday, March 5th.