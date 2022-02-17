Melrose Coach Receives National Award

Longtime Melrose boys basketball coach Ryan Dusha has been named as one of 50 2022 regional recipients of the PCA’s Double-Goal Coach Award presented by TeamSnap. PCA stands for Positive Coach Alliance. They are a national group that promotes positive coaching. They offer to coaches different methods and speakers to help promote this message. Dusha says a double goal coach is someone who has sport specific knowledge and is good with life skills and life lessons learned from sports.

Get our free mobile app

Dusha says Melrose Activities Director Jonathan Ruoff nominated him for the award. He says he is very humbled by the nomination. Dusha says Ruoff went through steps to secure 15 to 20 recommendations from former players and coaches to complete the nomination process.

Dusha is a 1997 graduate of Cathedral High School and 2001 St. John's graduate. Dusha played basketball for Bob Karn at Cathedral and for Jim Smith at St. John's. Dusha credits both Karn and Smith as big influences on him as a coach. He says both were ahead of their time with the positive teaching methods that they used.

Dusha has coached basketball at Melrose for the past 21 years and has been the head boys basketball coach there for the past 19 years.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Ryan Dusha it is available below. If you'd like to learn more about the Double Coach Regional Awards.