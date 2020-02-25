Mavericks Make Short Work Of Wolves

The Dallas Mavericks beat the Timberwolves 139-123 Monday night in Dallas, Texas. The Wolves have now lost five straight games to drop to 16-40 on the season.

The Mavericks scored 41 points in the first quarter to build a 14 point lead and never looked back. Dallas was led by Tim Hardaway Jr's 23 points.

D'Angelo Russell paced the Timberwolves with 29 points in the loss, while Malik Beasley added 21.

The Timberwolves will play in Miami on Wednesday night. Tip-off is set for 6:30 p.m. on AM 1390, Granite City Sports.