Mass Purple Exodus Continues With Kearse, Alexander Signing Elsewhere

The Minnesota Vikings lost two more players to free agency, with safety Jayron Kearse and cornerback Mackensie Alexander signing with new teams.

Kearse and Alexander join Linval Joseph, Stephen Weatherly and Trae Waynes as players who have already left for new teams during the early part of free agency, while Xavier Rhodes and Josh Kline have been released.

Kearse signed a one year contract with NFC North rival Detroit worth a reported $2.75 million. Kearse was very vocal on social media recently about his desire to leave Minnesota.

Mackensie Alexander went to the Bengals on a one year deal worth $4 million.