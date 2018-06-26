Mankato Sneaks Past Rox In Extra Innings Monday

The Mankato MoonDogs beat the St. Cloud Rox 6-5 in ten innings Monday night at Franklin Rogers Park. The Rox fall to 14-13 on the season with the loss.

St. Cloud gained a 4-1 lead with a four-run fifth inning. Ryland Kerr cleared the bases with a triple to give the Rox a 3-1 lead, followed by Kerr scoring on a Landon Stephens sacrifice fly.

Mankato responded with four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to take a 5-4 lead, but St. Cloud tied the game on a sacrifice fly.

Kenny Saenz earned a no-decision for St. Cloud after tossing six innings of one run, five-hit work with eight strikeouts.

The Rox return home for six home games in five days, beginning with Tuesday night's game against Mankato at Joe Faber Field. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports, with pregame coverage beginning at 6:35.