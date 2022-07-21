Man Killed in Farm Accident in Wadena County

WADENA -- A man died while working on a tractor in Wadena county.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday northeast of Wadena.

Two men were working on a tractor that was pulling a baler that had broken down the day before. When the tractor broke down it was left in gear. While working on the tractor it started running and driving and ran over one of the men who was standing between the tractor and baler.

Sixty-three-year-old Raphael Kern of Verndale was air lifted to a hospital in Fargo where he later died.

