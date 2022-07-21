The Weekender: Rock The Riverside, Music in the Gardens and More!

3

Enjoy the summer nights this week with a GREAT Theatre performance. For the second year in a row GREAT will host an outdoor performance at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. This week's show is GREASE The Musical. Fall in love again with Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and Burger Palace Boys as they celebrate teen angst, rebellion, and first loves to the beloved rock n’ roll score. This three day even runs Thursday through Saturday. Tickets range between $38-$42 and can be found via Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box Office.

CLICK HERE for ticket!

- Thursday, July 21st, 8:00 p.m.

- Friday, July 22nd, 8:00 p.m.

- Saturday, July 23rd, 8:00 p.m.