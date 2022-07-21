The Weekender: Rock The Riverside, Music in the Gardens and More!
ST. CLOUD -- There is a lot happening throughout central Minnesota this weekend. Head to Sauk Rapids for their Rock The Riverside concert, enjoy an afternoon of Art in the Gardens, check out GREAT Theatre's production of Grease, see your favorite country music artist in Cold Spring at FireFest and enjoy Music in the Gardens. Read more in The Weekender!
- 1
Rock The RiversideSauk Rapids
Come out and Rock the Riverside at Riverside Nights beginning Thursday. This is a weekly music festival taking place along the banks of the Mississippi River at The Clearing in Sauk Rapids. Enjoy free live music every from 5:30pm to 9:30pm. This weeks opening act is Dave Lumley followed by the headliner in Switch. Grab the family and enjoy a night out with great music.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 21st, 5:30 p.m.
- 2
Art Fair in the GardensSt. Cloud
Check out the best of both worlds with the yearly Art Fair in the Gardens event. Each summer, Munsinger and Clemens Gardens hosts an art fair featuring artists from all around the state spread out through the amazing garden. You're encouraged to browse and buy some wonderful pieces of artwork from over 45 artists. In addition there will be live music and food and drinks available. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Thursday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Thursday, July 21st, 10:00 a.m.
- 3
Grease The MusicalWaite Park
Enjoy the summer nights this week with a GREAT Theatre performance. For the second year in a row GREAT will host an outdoor performance at The Ledge Amphitheater in Waite Park. This week's show is GREASE The Musical. Fall in love again with Danny, Sandy, the Pink Ladies, and Burger Palace Boys as they celebrate teen angst, rebellion, and first loves to the beloved rock n’ roll score. This three day even runs Thursday through Saturday. Tickets range between $38-$42 and can be found via Ticketmaster or at The Ledge Box Office.
CLICK HERE for ticket!- Thursday, July 21st, 8:00 p.m.
- Friday, July 22nd, 8:00 p.m.
- Saturday, July 23rd, 8:00 p.m.
- 4
FireFestCold Spring
The greatest one day country music concert is coming to central Minnesota this weekend. The Cold Spring Fire & Rescue Department Relief Association is hosting FireFest on Saturday. This year's musical lineup includes John Michael Montgomery, Collin Raye, Aaron Tippin, Sammy Kershaw and more! General admission tickets remain and are at $65. The concert begins at 4:30 p.m. outside of Cold Spring Brewing.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, July 23rd, 4:30 p.m.
- 5
Music in the GardensSt. Cloud
Enjoy a free outdoor music concert this weekend. Music in the Gardens returns this Sunday featuring Harper's Chord. This weekend is special as it is also the annual Memorial Release of the Butterflies put on by Quiet Oaks Hospice House. The butterfly release is at 2:30 p.m. with the music beginning at 3:00 p.m. The Botanical Society will also be selling root beer floats for $1. Event is free to attend.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Sunday, July 24th, 3:00 p.m.