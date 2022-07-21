This might take the cake as the most unique fundraiser that has been set up for victims of the Randall flood that happened back in June.

2 Tall Tavern in Cushing is hosting a car wash fundraiser, but doing it in their own fun and unique way. Instead of the usual women in wet shirts and bikinis, they are having what they call a "Sexy Fat Man Car Wash":

August 13 2022 From Noon-4 SEXY FAT MAN CAR WASH! All Money Raised Will Be Donated To OK TIRE & BAIT In Randall To Help Pay For Flood Damage Repairs. We are Also Accepting Donations To Give To Them. Boones Super Market Will Also Be Doing Burgers & Hotdogs @ 2 Tall That Day.

OK Tire & Bait was one of the many businesses impacted by the major flooding that is estimated to cost almost $2 million to totally clean up. The storm dropped over a foot of rain on the town and left roadways closed for days.

If you want to help assist in the fundraising efforts, get your car cleaned up, and take part in a fun event in a small town, 2 Tall Tavern is the place to be on August 13th from noon - 4 pm. They are also seeking volunteers so if you want to help out, you are encouraged to send a message to 2 Tall Tavern on Facebook.

