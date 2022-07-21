New Book Features the Life of St. Cloud’s John Egbers

ST. CLOUD -- It was a little over four years ago now that St. Cloud native John Egbers was hit by a car in Kansas while participating in a cross-country Trans Am Bike Race. He died from the injuries he suffered in the crash three weeks later.

Now, a new book about John Egbers has been published called "Diminished By One".

The author Heath Ryan says it's a book about his life and the people he impacted along the way.

It also looks at Kansas and what happened there and how distracted drivers are treated. In this case, the driver was not charged and had no consequences whatsoever. So there is an injustice and the book highlights that and maybe brings a little bit of closure to the family because at least John's story has been told.

Ryan says that same week two other competitors in the race were also struck from behind by Kansan drivers. One made a full recovery and the other has a spinal injury.

Print copies of the book will be available for the first time this Saturday at Art in Motion in Holdingford during a vintage bike show there.

There is also an event scheduled at Beaver Island Brewing Company next Friday, July 29th at 5:00 p.m.