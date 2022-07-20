More Seasonal Temps Next Week, Still Dry

UNDATED -- A slight shift in the pattern next week could allow for more seasonable temperatures.

Currently, models indicate a trend for near normal temperatures across southern Minnesota, with probabilities leaning toward below normal across central and northern Minnesota.

Here in St. Cloud, the normal high for this time of the year is 82 degrees. The normal low is 59 degrees.

There are no major changes in the potential of precipitation chances. Still no signs of above-normal precipitation in the next two weeks.

So far for the summer months of June and July St. Cloud has officially had 6.61 inches of rain. We're .60 inches above normal.

