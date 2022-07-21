One Person Seriously Hurt in Wright County Crash

ROCKFORD -- One person was hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Highway 55 and Main Street in Rockford.

A semi driven by 51-year-old Todd Nilson of Annandale was going west on the highway while a pickup driven by 52-year-old Anthony Wurm of Annandale was also going west on the highway. They collided as the semi slowed for a stoplight.

Get our free mobile app

Wurm was taken to HCMC with life-threatening injuries.

Nilson was not hurt.

This Affordable St. Cloud Area Home Has Potential For The Right Buyer The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc , was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."