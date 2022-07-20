New Approved Drug That Fights Covid-19 Could Save Lives

NEW DRUG MAY SAVE LIVES

The FDA has authorized state-licensed pharmacists to prescribe a new drug called Paxlovid to eligible patients ages 12 and older with certain limitations.

HY-VEE PHARMACY OFFERS TEST TO TREAT SERVICES

Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations are now offering test-to-treat COVID-19 services using the antiviral Paxlovid, to help certain patients that are at high risk of progression to severe COVID-19, once they test positive.

The Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations offer fast rapid PCR COVID-19 testing, available by appointment only, that has same-day test results, and all Hy-Vee Pharmacies offer over-the-counter, at-home COVID test kits, that may be free to the patient depending on the type of medical coverage they have, but most antivirals are free with most insurance.(There may be restrictions for Medicaid recipients).

WHO CAN RECEIVE PAXLOVID?

Patients are required to wear a mask while in store and are asked to provide the pharmacy with the date and proof of their positive test result, and electronic or printed health records that are less than 12 months old. This includes recent lab reports that show blood work so the pharmacist can determine whether or not the patient has liver or kidney problems, and a list of all medications they are taking, including over-the-counter medications, so that the pharmacist can make sure there won't be any potential serious interactions with the drug.

HOW TO TAKE PAXLOVID

Once the patient receives the prescription, they need to start taking it immediately, within 5 days of when their symptoms begin.

Most Hy-Vee Pharmacies are open 7 days a week as well, making this a convenient choice for those who choose to utilize the service.

In order to receive Paxlovid, a patient must have a prescription from a state-licensed pharmacist or health care provider.

To learn more about Paxlovid, you can click HERE, or contact your own health care provider for more information.

