Drug Bust in Northern Minnesota Uncovers Drugs, Rifle

PINE RIVER -- A drug bust in northern Minnesota turned up illegal drugs and an assault rifle.

The Cass County Sheriff's Office says on Saturday deputies conducted a traffic stop near Pine River. A small amount of methamphetamine, heroin and ammunition was found.

A follow-up search warrant was used at a home in rural Pine River. At the home deputies allegedly found over a half-pound of suspected methamphetamine, and two grams of heroin. The investigation also led to an AR-15-style rifle being recovered.

Get our free mobile app

Fifty-five-year-old Daniel Crawford of Pine River and 30-year-old Sarah Wolff of Pine River were arrested.

Take a Look Around Bavarian Gardens in New Munich