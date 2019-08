The Minnesota Lynx downed the Phoenix Mercury Sunday 72-71 to advance to the WNBA Finals. Minnesota wins the Western Conference Finals 2 games to none. Maya Moore led the Lynx with 40 points and 8 rebounds and Sylvia Fowles had 8 points and 14 rebounds.

Minnesota will play either Indiana or New York in the WNBA Finals. The Fever play the Liberty in deciding Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Tuesday night.