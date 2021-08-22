Lynx Return to Win Column, Twins and Vikings Come up Short

The Minnesota Lynx snapped a two-game slump in Chicago on Saturday, while the Vikings dropped a close pre-season contest to Indianapolis and the Twins were nearly shut out by the Yankees.

The Lynx beat the Sky 101-95 to earn their second win since the restart of the season following the Olympic break. Layshia Clarendon led Minnesota with 18 points. Kayla McBride and Crystal Dangerfield each added 16. The Lynx improve to 14-9 and will return home on Tuesday to host the 17-7 Seattle Storm.

The Vikings came up short at home against the Colts, falling 12-10. Minnesota's only touchdown came in the form of a pick-six from LB Troy Dye. The Vikings fall to 0-2 in the pre-season and will have one more chance to work out the kinks when they travel to Kansas City to face the Chiefs on Friday. Pre-game coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 Granite City Sports.

The Twins dropped their third straight game to the Yankees. Like games one and two, game three was a lopsided contest, with New York winnings 7-1. Jorge Polanco ran one in for Minnesota during the eighth inning to avoid the shutout, but a five-run fifth inning for the Yankees sealed the win. The Twins fall to 54-70 and the Yankees improve to 72-52. The teams will close out the series with game four on Sunday. Pre-game coverage begins at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

