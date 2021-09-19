Gophers and Bison Earn Blowout Wins, Twins Fall to Toronto

The NDSU Bison and Minnesota Golden Gopher football teams both earned massive wins while the Minnesota Twins came up short on Saturday afternoon. Coming up on Sunday the Minnesota Vikings suit up for a week two matchup in Arizona, while the Minnesota Lynx will close out the regular season with a trip to Washington. Here's a look at your Sunday sports blast:

- The Bison routed Towson 35-7. Quincy Patterson II completed six of eleven for 165 yards, a touchdown, and an interception for North Dakota. The big story though was the ground game. TaMerik Williams, Jalen Bussey, Hunter Luepke, and Patterson each earned a touchdown on-route to the Bison's 328 total rushing yards. The Bison improve to 3-0 and will square off against UND on Saturday, October 2nd at 2:00 p.m. You can catch that game by tuning into AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Gophers also had a dominating performance with a 30-0 shutout win over Colorado. Tanner Morgan completed 11 of 17 for 164 yards for Minnesota. Treyson Potts had 26 carries for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Ky Thomas added a fourth rushing touchdown. The Gophers improve to 2-1 and will host Bowling Green at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 9:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins dropped game two of the weekend series 6-2 against the Blue Jays. Josh Donaldson hit a two-run home run in the opening inning of the game to score Minnesota's only runs. For Toronto, Teoscar Hernández led the way with three RBIs. The Twins fall to 65-84 and the Blue Jays improve to 83-65. The series will be decided when the teams meet on Sunday. Pre-game coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Vikings are looking to get their first win of the season as they travel to Arizona to face the Cardinals on Sunday. Minnesota lost to Cincinnati 27-24 in overtime last week, while the Cardinals beat the Tennessee Titans 38-13. The game also serves as Arizona's home opener. Pre-game coverage begins at 2:00 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

- The Lynx are looking to button up the season with a win in Washington. Minnesota is on a three-game winnings streak, last defeating the last-place Indiana Fever 90-80. The Lynx can secure the number three seed with a win against Washington but will fall to number four with a loss. The Mystics have won two of their last three and are fighting to secure the eighth and final spot in the playoffs which they can only earn with a win against Minnesota. Tip-off is set for 2:00 p.m. in D.C.