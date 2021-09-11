Lynx Top Indiana, Royals Outlast Twins

The Minnesota Lynx earned a much-needed win against the visiting Indiana Fever and the Twins fell to Kansas City in extra innings on Friday night.

- The Lynx got back on track, beating the Fever 89-72 to notch their eighth straight home win. Aerial Powers led the way for Minnesota with 20 points while Kayla McBride added 15, and Sylvia Fowles finished with 13. The Lynx improve to 19-10 and Indiana falls to 6-22. The teams will face off at Target Center again on Sunday night at 6:00 p.m.

- The Twins came up short against the Royals, falling 6-4 in the 11th inning. The Twins held an early 4-3 lead at the end of the first inning. Kansas City tied it up in the fourth, and the teams went to extra innings. Josh Donaldson led Minnesota with three RBIs. The Twins fall to 62-79 and the Royals improve to 64-77. The teams will play game two on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.