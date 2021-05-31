Lynx Get OT Win, Twins Fall to Royals – Monday Sports Blast

The Minneosta Lynx picked up their first win of the season, the Twins fall in the rubber match with the Royals and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College Baesball team continue their postseason run.

-- It took their fifth game of the season but the Minnesota Lynx captured their first win of the season in exciting fashion. Minnesota beat the top seeded Conneticut Sun 79-74 in overtime Sunday night. The Lynx trailed most of the game until guard Crystal Dangerfield hit a mid-range shot that sent the game into overtime. From there it was veteran center Sylvia Fowles and Layshia Clarendon (who signed earlier that day) who pushed the Lynx to their overtime win. The Lynx are 1-4 and will face the Atlanta Dream Friday night.

-- The Minnesota Twis dropped the series with the Kansas City Royals after losing yesterday 6-3. Whit Merrifield had two hits and scored two runs, helping the Kansas City Royals to their win. Royals right-hander Brad Keller improved to 3-0 in his last four starts. He permitted three runs and five hits in five innings. Minnesota will now hit the road to face a three game series with the Baltimore Orioles Monday.

-- The St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball team continue their postseason run Monday. The Cyclones will face Rowan College South Jersey - Gloucester in Greeneville, Tennessee. First pitch will be at 8:30 a.m.