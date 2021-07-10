Lynx, Rox, and Twins Get the W – Saturday Sports Blast

The Minnesota Lynx rolled over Las Vegas to earn their sixth straight win, the St. Cloud Rox topped La Crosse to split the series, and the Twins edged out Detroit to take control of the series 2-0.

- The Lynx opened up an early 33-18 lead that they held onto to beat the Aces 77-76. It marked the first time in league history that a team has won a game without a single free throw attempt and only the second time a team has finished a game without any. Layshia Clarendon led the way for Minnesota with 18 points, five rebounds, and nine assists. Damiris Dantas and Sylvia Fowles each added 14 points and nine rebounds. The Lynx improve to 11-7, sitting fourth overall and third in the western conference. They will take the court one more time before the Olympic break, visiting Los Angeles on Sunday at 8:00 p.m.

- The Rox came out on top 13-8 against the Loggers to earn a 1-1 split of the two-game series. Andrew Pinckney and Nate Swarts led the way for St. Cloud with three runs each. Nate Peterson allowed six hits and four runs in the first 5.1 innings. The relievers combined for three hits and four runs in the remaining time. The Rox improve to 27-9 overall. They will travel to Waterloo to face the Bucks on Saturday. Pre-game starts at 6:05 p.m. on AM 1390 and 93.9 FM Granite City Sports.

- The Twins beat the Tigers 4-2, earning their second straight win and moving to 2-0 in the four-game weekend series. Neither team scored until Minnesota ran in four in the bottom of the sixth. Max Kepler tallied two RBIs for the Twins. Kenta Maeda threw seven strikeouts and allowed two hits and no runs through the first five innings. The Twins improve to 37-50 and the Tigers fall to 40-49. The teams will play game three at Target Field on Saturday. Pre-game coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.

