Luxemburg Brewmeisters Capture 35+ State Title

35 OVER STATE AMATEUR TOURNAMENT

STATE CHAMPIONS LUXEMBURG BREWEISTERS

Left to right picture above..

BACK- Izzy Carper, Scott Marquardt, Ryan Bell, Greg Terres, Jeff Amann, Luke Harren, Andy Thayer, Neil Fish

FRONT- Troy Deans, Mike Thole, Troy Frieler, Teddy Fleming, Kelly Weber, Brice Adelmeyer, Paul Schlangen (Not Pictured- Craig Meyer, Scott Geiger, Jason Harren)

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 3 URBANK GOLDTIMERS 1

The Brewmeisters from the Northwest South League defeated the Gold Timers from the Northwest North League, they out hit them seven to two. They collected a double and they had six players that collected hits. Their starting pitcher was Andy Thayer, he threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings,he gave up two hits, one run, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters offense was led by Troy Frieler, he went 2-for-3 with a double for a RBI and he earned a walk. Luke Harren went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Greg Terres went 1-for-3 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Ryan Bell went 1-for-4. Jeff Amann and Kelly Weber both went 1-for-3 and Tim Fleming earned a walk.

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 14 ST. PETER SAINTS 1

The Brewmeisters from the Northwest South League defeated the Saints from the River Valley League, they out hit them twenty to five. Their starting pitcher was veteran righty, Craig Meyer. He threw a complete game to earn the win. He threw seven innings, he gave up five hits, one run, no walks and he recorded six strikeouts.

The Brewmeisters were led on offense by Teddy Fleming, he went 5-for-5 with a pair of doubles for five big RBIs and he scored a pair of runs. Paul Schlangen went 3-for-3 with a pair of doubles for a RBI, he earned walk, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a pair of runs. Luke Harren went 3-for-5 with a double for a RBI, a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Scott Marquardt went 2-for-5 for three RBIs and he scored a run and Kelly Weber went 1-for-1. Greg Terres went 2-for-5 for two RBIs and he scored a run and Troy Frieler earned a walk and he scored a pair of runs. Jeff Amann went 2-for-4 and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan Bell went 1-for-5 and Troy Deans went 1-for-3 and he scored a run.

The Saints starting pitcher Anders Schmidt threw two innings, he gave up five hits, two runs, no walks and he recorded one strikeout. Bob Elsen threw five innings, he gave up fifteen hits, twelve runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. The offense was led by Shea Roehrkasse, he went 1-for-3 for a RBI and Anders Schmidt went 2-for-3 with a double. Luke Larson went 1-for-3, Eric Nachreiner went 1-for-2 and Rich Mittman was hit by a pitch.

(NO STATS WERE AVAILABLE FOR THESE GAMES)

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 9 BECKER BUZZARDS 3

LUXEMBURG BREWMEISTERS 7 SEARLES BULLHEADS 1

MINNESOTA STATE TEAMS

NORTHWEST NORTH

Clarissa Cubs

Fergus Falls Riverdogs

Menahga/Sebeka Relics

Urbank Goldtimers

NORTHWEST SOUTH

Alexandria Classic Clippers

Becker Buzzards

KMRS Bold Eagles

Luxemburg Brewmiesters

RIVER VALLEY

Belle Plaine Grey Tigers

Jordan Millers

LeCenter Braves

Mankato Twins

Prior Lake Mariners

Searles Bullhead

Southwest Outlaws