Minnesota United topped Columbus 2-1 in penalties Tuesday night at the MLS is Back Tournament in Orlando, Florida. The Loons outscored the Crew 5-3 in the shootout round.

Minnesota United got on the board first with a Robin Lod shot in the 18th minute, with Columbus' goal coming on a rebound of a penalty kick at 79'.

The Loons advance to the round of eight, where they will take on San Jose Saturday.