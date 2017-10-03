Longtime SCSU PA Announcer Passes Away

Longtime St. Cloud State University public address announcer Steve Hammer passed away on Sunday at the age of 69.

The Detroit Lakes native attended St. Cloud State in the late 1960's before founding his financial planning firm, Hammer & Associates, in 1974.

Hammer became involved with the "Husky Hustlers" booster club at SCSU, which led to his 30-plus year run as public address announcer for Huskies football and basketball, beginning in 1985.

"On behalf of St. Cloud State Athletics, we share our deepest sympathies with the family and friends of Steve Hammer. Steve will long be remembered as the voice of Huskies Football and Men's Basketball, and for the passion he held for Huskies Athletics," SCSU Director of Athletics Heather Weems said in a statement. "Steve has been a part of our program for more than 30 years, and our fans gained a sense of comfort and familiarity in his voice and his knowledge of our teams and coaches. His dedication will be missed."

Services for Hammer will be held at the Christ Church Newman Center in St. Cloud on Saturday, October 7th at 11 a.m.