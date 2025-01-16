Longtime Minnesota Twins Broadcaster Announces Retirement

Just a year after losing longtime play-by-play voice Dick Bremer to 'retirement,' one of the team's television analysts has announced that he is stepping down from his role.

Roy Smalley played for the Twins from 1976-1982 and returned to the team from 1985 to 1987. In addition to being named an All Star in 1979, Smalley helped the Twins win their first World Series title in 1987.

After retiring from his playing career, Smalley joined the Twins' broadcast team as an analyst in 2003.

Smalley, via X:

"The last three years or so has been a time of reflection- and procrastination for me. My wife has been asking me and I have been promising her to bring my broadcast career to an end. Yet each of the last three Januarys I have found myself saying, "Maybe one more year." It seems that try as I might walking away from such direct involvement in the game and the Twins family: the organization, the players and all of you fans in Twins territory as it was to hang up my spikes.

As I reflect on my playing career, playing the game then later talking about it on television, I am so grateful for the opportunities the Twins family has given me and I'm struck by what a great run it has been. You welcomed me as a green 23-year-old, and it was here that I grew up as a player. You helped vote me into the 1979 All Star game as the starting shortstop and then, after being traded (dare I say banished) to the Yankees you welcomed me back in time to be a part of the 1987 World Champions. That win along with the communities reaction and celebration remains unparalleled in my mind.

And now, as I reflect on the fact that I have done baseball analysis on Twins broadcasts for a quarter of a century I think the new direction the Twins/MLB broadcasts are taking makes it a bit easier for me to acknowledge that this great run is like all great runs... they come to an end.

A heartfelt thank you to the Twins organization and to all of you for the opportunity given to me for the better part of my adult life to try and contribute to your love for and enjoyment of this great game that I have cherished since I was five years old.

The Minnesota Twins television broadcasts are moving from Fox Sports North Bally Sports North Fanduel Sports North to an MLB-produced system in 2025.