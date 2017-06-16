Loggers Romp Over Rox Thursday

The La Crosse Loggers beat the St. Cloud Rox 16-4 Thursday night at Copeland Park. The Rox fall to 11-6 with the loss and are now two games behind Waterloo in the North Division standings.

The Loggers sprinted out to a 7-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning, then scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in each of the sixth and seventh innings.

Mason Mamarella led St. Cloud with three hits and a run batted in.

The Rox play at La Crosse again on Friday night. First pitch is slated for 7:05 on AM 1390 KXSS.