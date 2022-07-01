Locals Win at Clay Target Shooting Championship
UNDATED -- Almost 8,000 students from 329 teams competed at the 2022 Minnesota State High School Clay Target League tournament in Alexandria.
The state tournament, billed as the largest clay target shooting tournament in the world, took nine days to complete.
At the end, 171 individual athletes and 81 teams received awards in 9 divisions.
Local winners include:
Division 1A: Team Totals - Varisty
- 1st: Cathedral High School – team total: 472
Division 3A: Team Totals – Varsity
- 3rd: Elk River High School – team total: 480
Division 4A: High Gun – Female
- 1st: Anna Schillewaert – Monticello High School – total score: 75
Division 6A: Team Totals – Novice
- 2nd: Royalton High School – team total 383
Division 7A: High Gun – Jr. Varsity Male
- 1st: Spencer Peterson – Buffalo High School – total score: 97
- Tied 3rd: Jonah Olson – Little Falls High School – total score: 93
High Gun – Varsity – Female
- 1st: Korin Kostreba – Holdingford High School – total score: 94
- 3rd: Miranda Klassen – St. Michael High School – total score: 90
High Gun – Varsity – Male
- 2nd: Evan Lichy – Holdingford High School – total score: 99
- 3rd: Brody Baumann – Buffalo High School – total score: 99
Team Totals – Novice
- 2nd: Little Falls High School – team total: 394
Team Totals – Jr. Varsity
- 2nd: Little Falls High School – total score: 437
Division 8A: High Gun – Novice - Male
- 2nd: Rolan Hamers – Princeton High School – total score – 89
High Gun – Varsity – Male
- 1st: Drew Frantesl – Princeton High School – total score: 100
High Gun – Overall
- 1st: Drew Frantesl – Princeton High School – total score: 100
Team Totals – Varsity
- 2nd: Princeton High School – team score: 483
Division 9A – High Gun – Jr. Varsity – Female
- 3rd: Grace Gadacz – Foley High School – total score: 83
High Gun – Varsity – Female
- 1st: Delayna Rife – Foley High School – total score - 96
