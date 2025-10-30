The Cathedral girls soccer team will play for third place on Thursday after falling to Watertown-Mayer on Wednesday night in the Class A state soccer tournament semifinals at US Bank Stadium.

The final score of Wednesday's contest was 3-2 in favor of the Royals with the game decided in a shootout, which Watertown-Mayer won 4-3. The Crusaders have lost only three times this season, with two of the losses coming against the Royals.

Cathedral got goals from Addie Mondloch and Jordan Bovy, while Aubrey Lesnau had an outstanding game in net for CHS.

The Crusaders will play against Esko for third place on Thursday at 1 p.m. in West St. Paul.

Gail Bialke Gail Bialke loading...

VOLLEYBALL

Three section championships are on tap for local teams.

SECTION 8AAA

The Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm advanced to the Section 8AAA championship with a 3-0 win over Fergus Falls on Tuesday night. On the other half of the bracket, #3 seed Annandale upset #2 Tech 3-0.

The Storm and Cardinals will meet at 7 p.m. on Thursday in Sauk Rapids.

SECTION 8AAAA

In Section 8AAAA, the #3 seed Sartell Sabres advanced to the section championship with a 3-2 win over #2 St. Michael-Albertville. The other semifinal matchup was also an upset as #4 Alexandria toppled #1 Monticello 3-2.

The Sabres and Cardinals will meet Thursday night at 7 p.m. in Sartell.

SECTION 6AA

In Section 6AA, #2 Albany beat #6 Foley 3-1, while #1 Minnewaska Area beat #4 Sauk Centre 3-0. The 6AA championship will be played on Thursday night at Apollo High School.