The Cathedral boys golf team is in 7th place out of 8 teams after the first day of the Class AA State boys golf tournament at the Ridges and Sand Creek in Jordan. Cathedral is a total of 318 and are 30 shots behind the leader, Detroit Lakes.

Boys Individuals

Individually Cathedral's Nathan Schuver is tied for 19th place after shooting at 75. Annandale's Gavin Dahle also shot a 75. Albany's Drew Lehner shot a 78 and is in 45th place. Albany's Blake Silbernick and Caden Sand both shot a 79, Cathedral's Griffin Sturm, Luke Herker, Brady Andvik and Bo Schmidt all shot an 81 and Noelan Beste shot an 87. The final round is today.

Girls Class AA

In Class AA girls golf Melrose's Izzie Van Beck shot a 78 and is in 7th place. Albany 8th grader Katelyn Hoff shot an 80 and is in 10th place. Imagine Hines of Little Falls shot an 84, Isabelle Dingmann and Pierz' Whitney Leblanc each shot a 93 and Annandale's Bailey Broich shot a 95. The final round is today.

Girls Class AAA

In Class AAA girls golf Gwen Latunski of Sartell is in 23rd place. She shot an 81. Sara Balmori of the St. Cloud Crush shot an 86 and is in 53rd place. Layla Mathews of Becker shot an 88 and is in 56th place. The final round at Bunker Hills Golf Course is today.