The St. Cloud Crush girls hockey team fell two spots from #13 to #15 in the latest Let's Play Hockey Class A poll.

The Crush is 14-9 overall (8-3 in the Central Lakes Conference) and posted wins over Buffalo and River Lakes after falling to Bemidji on January 24th.

Reese Ruska leads the Crush with 18 goals and 35 points, while Reeghan Stevens and Liz Bell have also scored over 20 points so far this season.

The Crush is scheduled to play at Brainerd/Little Falls on Thursday night before returning home February 2nd to play against Willmar.

The River Lakes Stars (12-10-1) are ranked #18 in Class A.

In their three most recent games, the Stars beat Northern Lakes 5-4, beat New Ulm 5-0 and fell 5-0 at St. Cloud.

Abby Storms' 24 points paces the Stars, with Peyton Roeske (18) and Makayla Schrieber-Horn (18) close behind. Storms leads River Lakes with 14 goals, while Addie Greeley has scored 10 goals.

Next up for the Stars is a home game with Fergus Falls on Thursday night.

BOYS HOCKEY

The Sartell Sabres remain #3 in Class A, behind only #1 Hermantown and #2 Hibbing. The entire top nine of the Class A poll remains unchanged from last week.

The Sabres are 15-3 overall and 8-0 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Sabres have won six straight and eight of their past nine games. Most recently Sartell beat Alexandria 6-0 at home in their most recent game.

Sartell is slated to play home games with Willmar (Thursday) and #7 Cloquet/Esko/Carlton (Friday) before a road matchup with Totino-Grace on Monday.

The Cathedral Crusaders moved up from #13 to #12 in this week's poll.

The Crusaders are 11-9 overall and clinched the Granite Ridge Conference crown by beating #16 Northern Lakes 6-4 in their most recent game.

The Crusaders are slated to play at Providence Academy Thursday night.