The Tech Tiger boys soccer team will play a road match at Willmar on Thursday. The Tigers lead the Central Lakes Conference with a 6-0-1 record and are 8-1-2 overall this season.

WIllmar has a winning overall record of 5-4-3 and is 3-3-1 in the Central Lakes Conference.

There are only three regular season games left on the Tigers' schedule for 2025, including Thursday's matchup with the Cardinals. On Tuesday, the Tigers will play at Fergus Falls before wrapping up the season with a Thursday, October 2nd match at Orono.

OTHER BOYS SOCCER MATCHUPS FOR THURSDAY

Zimmerman @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 5 PM

Melrose @ Cathedral 5 PM

Sartell @ Bemidji 5 PM

ROCORI @ Detroit Lakes 7 PM

VOLLEYBALL

The Sartell volleyball team is looking for its fourth straight win when it hosts Brainerd on Thursday. The Sabres charted wins over Eden Prairie and Eastview at a recent tournament and took down Fergus Falls 3-1 in a Central Lakes Conference match on Tuesday.

The Sabres are 10-7 overall and 4-2 in Central Lakes Conference play. Brainerd is 3-14 overall and 0-8 in conference play.

OTHER VOLLEYBALL MATCHES FOR THURSDAY

Albany @ Cathedral 7 PM

ROCORI @ Alexandria 7 PM

Apollo @ Fergus Falls 7 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

ROCORI will host Detroit Lakes in Cold Spring on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

The Spartans are 6-4-2 overall and 3-3-1 in Central Lakes Conference play, putting them in fourth place in the CLC. The Lakers are 3-7-1 overall and 2-3 in the Central Lakes Conference standings.

OTHER GIRLS SOCCER MATCHES FOR THURSDAY

Moorhead @ Sauk Rapids-Rice