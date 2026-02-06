High School Sports Results Thursday February 5
Girls Basketball:
Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Chisago Lakes 45
(The Sabres were led by Kennedy Lewis with 29 points and Kaiya Schumann had 17 for Sartell).
Pequot Lakes 69, Cathedral 42
(Maddie Schroeder led the Crusaders with 10 points.)
Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40
Kimball 57, ROCORI 40
Foley 72, Braham 57
Paynesville 79, Litchfield 69
ACGC 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 49
Minnewaska 56, Melrose 42
St. Francis 67, Big Lake 40
Boys Basketball:
Alexandria 84, Sartell-St. Stephen 73
Brainerd 83, Apollo 77
Cathedral 75, Milaca 57
(Owen Grove led Cathedral with 22 points and Dan Lee had 15 points for the Crusaders)
Melrose 69, BOLD 44
Big Lake 88, St. Francis 87
Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Royalton 60
Holdingford 78, ACGC 42
Maple Lake 60, Kimball 57
Boys Hockey:
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Willmar 0
Cathedral 5, River Lakes 2
(Griffin Sturm had a hat trick for Cathedral. Bo Schmidt and Caleb Trant each added goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Little Falls on Tuesday.)
STMA 6, St. Cloud Crush 3
Becker-Big Lake 4, Northern Edge 3
Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 0
Girls Hockey:
Section 2A Quarterfinals
River Lakes 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1
(River Lakes advances to play Minnesota River at 5:30 in Le Sueur Saturday at 5:30)
Friday Schedule:
Boys Hockey:
Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen
Boys Basketball:
Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar
ROCORI at Tech
Cathedral at Osakis
Girls Basketball:
Detroit Lakes at St. Cloud Crush
Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar
Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice
Cathedral at Milaca