Girls Basketball:

Sartell-St. Stephen 66, Chisago Lakes 45

(The Sabres were led by Kennedy Lewis with 29 points and Kaiya Schumann had 17 for Sartell).

Pequot Lakes 69, Cathedral 42

(Maddie Schroeder led the Crusaders with 10 points.)

Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 66, Sauk Rapids-Rice 40

Kimball 57, ROCORI 40

Foley 72, Braham 57

Paynesville 79, Litchfield 69

ACGC 55, Eden Valley-Watkins 49

Minnewaska 56, Melrose 42

St. Francis 67, Big Lake 40

photo courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen Athletics photo courtesy of Sartell-St. Stephen Athletics loading...

Boys Basketball:

Alexandria 84, Sartell-St. Stephen 73

Brainerd 83, Apollo 77

Cathedral 75, Milaca 57

(Owen Grove led Cathedral with 22 points and Dan Lee had 15 points for the Crusaders)

Melrose 69, BOLD 44

Big Lake 88, St. Francis 87

Eden Valley-Watkins 75, Royalton 60

Holdingford 78, ACGC 42

Maple Lake 60, Kimball 57

Boys Hockey:

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Willmar 0

Cathedral 5, River Lakes 2

(Griffin Sturm had a hat trick for Cathedral. Bo Schmidt and Caleb Trant each added goals for the Crusaders. Cathedral hosts Little Falls on Tuesday.)

STMA 6, St. Cloud Crush 3

Becker-Big Lake 4, Northern Edge 3

Detroit Lakes 3, Little Falls 0

Girls Hockey:

Section 2A Quarterfinals

River Lakes 3, Litchfield-Dassel-Cokato 1

(River Lakes advances to play Minnesota River at 5:30 in Le Sueur Saturday at 5:30)

Friday Schedule:

Boys Hockey:

Detroit Lakes at Sartell-St. Stephen

Boys Basketball:

Sauk Rapids-Rice at Willmar

ROCORI at Tech

Cathedral at Osakis

Girls Basketball:

Detroit Lakes at St. Cloud Crush

Sartell-St. Stephen at Willmar

Fergus Falls at Sauk Rapids-Rice

Cathedral at Milaca